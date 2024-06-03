Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT: Tracking excessive heat Wednesday-Friday for the Desert Southwest

today at 11:21 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - It's another warm day where temperatures are creating unhealthy air quality concerns for parts of the Imperial County.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 8 pm WEDNESDAY for portions of Imperial County due to high levels of ozone (smog).

Slightly above-normal temperatures are expected through today before high pressure builds for the Desert Southwest, resulting in hotter temperatures and major to extrmeme heat risks by Wednesday.

An Excessive Heat WARNING is issued and will go into effect Wednesday through Friday across Yuma County and portions of Imperial County as high temperatures approach 106-113 degrees.

I am issuing a Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Days for the Desert Southwest Wednesday-Friday for the dangerously hot conditions.

As temperatures continue to rise don't forget to practice heat safety.

Tracking passing clouds and hotter temperatures arriving on Wednesday where highs will be around 110 or higher through Friday.

Cooler temperatures and more clouds by the weekend as a weak disturbance moves across the region.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

