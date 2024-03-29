FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking rain and breeziness through Sunday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A strong low-pressure system will move through the area through the rest of the this weekend and is expected to bring more rain followed by a strong cold front for Easter Sunday.

Much of the Desert Southwest can expect light to moderate rainfall through Sunday, with some isolated thunderstorms being possible, which could lead to even heavy rainfall.

That's why a First Alert ACTION DAY remains in place for the weekend, as this active weather pattern could still bring strong winds and flooding concerns to our area.

Winds will be lighter tomorrow, but some areas within the area could still have peak gusts over 30 MPH throughout the day.

On-and-off showers will still be possible through Sunday.

There is even potential for thunderstorms to pop up tomorrow afternoon.

Rain accumulation is also possible right now, it's looking fairly light where totals could be a little over a tenth of an inch.

Bigger amounts are expected in thunderstorms, which isolated thunderstorms could be possible.

First Alert ACTION DAY will remain in effect through Sunday with lingering rain showers still being possible through Monday.

Tracking calmer and warmer conditions settling into the Desert Southwest by Tuesday.