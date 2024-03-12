News 11 Weather: Temperature turbulence

Expect a series of above-average days temperature-wise followed by a couple days of below average temps

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dry and tranquil conditions with near to slightly above normal temperatures will continue through Wednesday.

Breezy to windy conditions will develop midweek as a weather system approaches from the north.

This weather system will also bring precipitation chances to the area as far west as the greater Phoenix Metro Thursday into Friday.

Highest precipitation chances are in the higher terrain to the north and east of the Phoenix Metro.

In addition to the increased chance of precipitation, this weather system will cool temperatures off to several degrees below normal for the end of the week.