Sunny and warm for the final days of February

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Drier conditions and clearer skies will move in on Thursday, with temperatures remaining above-normal through Friday and widespread breezy conditions for the rest of the week.

Breezier conditions is expected starting on Thursday, stronger winds will take over Friday night through Sunday with highest gusts 20-35 MPH.

Winds will lighten up early next week, but breeziness will still continue.

Highs will climb into the 80s Thursday and Friday with cooler than normal highs expected for the first weekend of March.