Staying warm for now with a cooling trend on the way

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 4:06 PM
Published 3:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - High temperatures will climb anywhere from around 3-5 degrees above daily seasonal normals for this time of year through Wednesday.

Aside from the warmer afternoons, overnight hours will still be cool and comfortable, with overnight temperatures trending in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will persist across the region through midweek maintaining dry conditions and keeping high temperatures above normal.

Late in the week, a large low-pressure system from the north will slowly move south toward the Desert Southwest cooling our temperatures below-normal.

Heading into Wednesday, temperatures will remain in the low 100s with a few clouds appearing in our skies.

Toward the end of the week, tracking locally breezy to windy conditions, and afternoon highs will also drop into the 80s this weekend.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 as a weekday weathercaster and reporter.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

