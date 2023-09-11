Tracking rain chances and cooler temperatures back in our forecast

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - The remnants of Jova in the eastern Pacific is responsible for the thicker clouds and higher humidity today.

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and through tonight across the Desert Southwest.

Chances for storms will continue into Tuesday, where opportunities for showers and thunderstorms is possible early Tuesday morning/afternoon hours.

Plenty of tropical moisture will remain in place to develop scattered showers and thunderstorms through at least the middle of the week.

Breezier conditions will begin early Tuesday morning with stronger winds joining by the afternoon/evening hours.

Wind gusts of 20-30 MPH will be possible with lingering winds carrying through the middle of the week.

Drier air will surge back into the region during the latter half of the week cutting off any additional rainfall chances.

Temperatures will also be closer to the seasonal normal the next several days with even cooler days expected early next week.