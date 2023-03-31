It’s the final day of March with warmer temperatures to start the month of April

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Winds have finally lightened up with partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon thankfully, no rain is coming with this extra set of clouds.

By tomorrow, skies will clear with more sunshine for the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend reaching near to slightly above-normal over the weekend.

Minor Heat risks will pose with these warmer temperatures, so if you plan to spend any time outdoors, don't forget to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen.

Breezier conditions will arrive across the Desert Southwest on Sunday afternoon.

Another storm system moving through intermountain West will result in a period of gusty winds Monday, followed by a return to cooler conditions during the middle of next week.