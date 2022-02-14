First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds blow in

A wind advisory is set for 10:00 a.m. MST bringing with it gusty winds of up to 45 mph or higher starting on Tuesday morning.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A weather system will move through the area Tuesday and Wednesday bringing locally windy conditions, but only minimal chances for light precipitation mainly over the Arizona high country. Temperatures will also retreat back to near normal levels during the latter half of the week before warming again by the weekend.