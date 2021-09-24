News 11 Weather Authority: Late season storms begin

Local Forecast

September 23rd, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - A weak low pressure disturbance has triggered a number of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the Desert Southwest on Thursday.

The activity began in the Imperial Valley in the morning hours, only to transition to the Gila Valley by the early afternoon.

The storm activity should continue on Friday, with significant chances that might last most of the day, before declining by the evening hours.

Chances should reduce as we roll into the final weekend of September.