News 11 Weather Authority: High heat days numbered
September 15th, 2021
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Above average heat continues across the Desert Southwest on this Wednesday, but we are starting to see a regression in the mercury.
We've reached daytime highs in the 105 to 106 degree range, compared to those numbers being several degrees just 2 days prior.
The daytime high temperature numbers will see another significant drop by Friday, with an approaching weak disturbance; which could also bring in some moisture into the area.
The temps from that point and into the weekend should remain in the low 100s.
