First Alert Forecast: Cooler days ahead

Local Forecast

Rain showers remain in the forecast and cooler temps also make a visit this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A low pressure system will drift slowly towards the Desert Southwest over the next few days. With abundant Monsoon moisture in place, thunderstorms will be likely, particularly across portions of Arizona. The strongest storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and areas of flash flooding. Temperatures will also be well below normal beginning Friday.