Published 8:41 PM

First Alert Forecast: Cooler days ahead

Rain showers remain in the forecast and cooler temps also make a visit this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A low pressure system will drift slowly towards the Desert Southwest over the next few days. With abundant Monsoon moisture in place, thunderstorms will be likely, particularly across portions of Arizona. The strongest storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall and areas of flash flooding. Temperatures will also be well below normal beginning Friday.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

