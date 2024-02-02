Weather Recap: January 2024

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - For the first month of 2024, it was an overall comfortable month with our temperatures. We had a few days that were right at the average mark, and most days were cooler than normal.

There were a few days where the high temperature was recorded "MM," according to the National Weather Service daily Climate Report, so the highs for that day are missing.

The last week of January, we did experience a big warm-up and even hit 78 degrees on Monday, January 29th, making it the warmest day in January.

January also had some pretty chilly days, the coldest daytime high was 58 degrees on Monday, January 8, and the coldest low for Yuma was 36 degrees on Tuesday, January 9.

We can't forget about the multiple rain events we had throughout the month, which brought some measurable rain four days out of the month.

Yuma also hit an impressive rain record on Monday, January 22, reaching 1.06," which broke the record for that date of 0.50" set back in 1915.

With all the measurable and a record-breaking rain total for the month, it put Yuma above average precipitation for January compared to last year.