FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps expected to get closer to 110 by next week

today at 3:04 PM
Published 3:06 PM

Less winds are also expected for the next seven days as temps continue to rise throughout the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Seasonably hot and dry weather conditions will persist through early next week with temperatures running 3 to 5 degrees above normal.

By the middle through latter half of next week, high pressure is forecast to strengthen across much of the western United States, resulting in hotter temperatures as high get closer to 110 degrees across much of the lower deserts.

Luis Lopez

