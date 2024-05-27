FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temps and strong gusts to hit the area to start the week
High winds could hit the area once again as 100's roll in as well to start the week
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet conditions are in store as high pressure encompasses much of the western United States during the majority of the next seven days.
A weak trough will begin to traverse the region Wednesday but will result in almost no noticeable changes in conditions outside of perhaps a minimal increase winds.
Widespread triple-digit heat is expected across the Desert Southwest, with very little change in day-to-day temperatures through at least the upcoming weekend.