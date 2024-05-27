Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temps and strong gusts to hit the area to start the week

KYMA
By
today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:10 PM

High winds could hit the area once again as 100's roll in as well to start the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet conditions are in store as high pressure encompasses much of the western United States during the majority of the next seven days.

A weak trough will begin to traverse the region Wednesday but will result in almost no noticeable changes in conditions outside of perhaps a minimal increase winds.

Widespread triple-digit heat is expected across the Desert Southwest, with very little change in day-to-day temperatures through at least the upcoming weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content