Skip to Content
Weather

Temperatures to be near normal following breezy to windy weather systems

By ,
today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures this week will be near normal as a couple weather systems pass through the region, but mainly to the north of our area.

These systems will lead to breezy to windy conditions during the afternoon and evening hours, with the highest winds and greatest impacts expected on Monday.

There is also a slight chance for some virga clouds and/or sprinkles in southcentral Arizona Monday afternoon, otherwise dry conditions continue into next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content