Temperatures to be near normal following breezy to windy weather systems

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures this week will be near normal as a couple weather systems pass through the region, but mainly to the north of our area.

These systems will lead to breezy to windy conditions during the afternoon and evening hours, with the highest winds and greatest impacts expected on Monday.

There is also a slight chance for some virga clouds and/or sprinkles in southcentral Arizona Monday afternoon, otherwise dry conditions continue into next week.