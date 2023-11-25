Cooler and dryer weather to prevail through the rest of the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A cooler and drier air mass will prevail across the region through the rest of the weekend with temperatures running slightly below normal.
High pressure will build during the first half of next week resulting in temperatures rebounding back to near to slightly above normal levels.
Cooler and potentially more unsettled weather in form of increased precipitation chances return by late next week through next weekend.