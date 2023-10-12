FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to still rise soon as winds calm down

As the cooldown in the Desert Southwest continues, a warmup is still on the way as winds calm down

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tranquil conditions are expected for the next several days, with temperatures running near to slightly below normal through the end of the week.

High pressure builds over the western U.S. over the weekend, causing temperatures to rebound to above-normal levels.

Rain chances will run close to zero through the middle of next week.