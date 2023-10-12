Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to still rise soon as winds calm down

KYMA
By
today at 3:02 PM
Published 3:06 PM

As the cooldown in the Desert Southwest continues, a warmup is still on the way as winds calm down

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tranquil conditions are expected for the next several days, with temperatures running near to slightly below normal through the end of the week.

High pressure builds over the western U.S. over the weekend, causing temperatures to rebound to above-normal levels.

Rain chances will run close to zero through the middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content