FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to potentially come back to 100 after cooldown

Following a drop in temperature that will bring the Desert Southwest to the high 80's, numbers could soon be reaching 100 yet again

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will hover near to slightly below the seasonal normal through the end of the week before rebounding above average early next week.

Breezy conditions with frequent stronger gusts will impact the Lower Colorado River Valley Thursday with the potential for areas of blowing dust.

Otherwise, dry conditions will persist through at least the middle of next week with rain chances essentially zero.