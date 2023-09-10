Skip to Content
Hot temperatures continue, thunderstorm chances beginning Monday

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hot temperatures will continue for Sunday across Southcentral Arizona, with temperatures cooling off towards normal going into the middle of the work week.

Increasing moisture pushing in from the west Sunday will expand eastward into Southern Arizona and increase shower and thunderstorm chances beginning Monday and lasting through the middle of the week.

Temperatures will remain near normal into next weekend with drier conditions developing.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

