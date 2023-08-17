Hurricane Hilary forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could bring rain to US Southwest

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hilary has strengthened into a hurricane off Mexico’s Pacific coast and could bring heavy rain to the U.S. southwest by the weekend.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center is reporting that Hilary had maximum winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane and could brush land somewhere on the Baja California peninsula by the weekend.

Hilary was located 365 miles (590 kilometers) from Cabo Corrientes in Mexico.

While it was still far from land, the hurricane was moving west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).

It was expected to take a northward turn and may survive as a tropical storm and cross the U.S. border.