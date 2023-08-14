Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive heat coming soon as storms will likely hit for the weekend

Temps will be rising quickly throughout the Desert Southwest, as storms are also likely to come beginning on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Elevated shower and thunderstorms expected over the next couple of days, with best chances on Tuesday.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through the middle of the week as conditions dry across the region.

A cooler and wetter pattern is likely to settle into the region going into this upcoming weekend due to enhanced moisture levels from a tropical system tracking northward off Baja California.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

