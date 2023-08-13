Skip to Content
High temperatures expected in the upcoming week

Temperatures warming several degrees above normal

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The threat for thunderstorm activity will continue to persist through at least the first half of the week.

The highest chances for activity will continue to be confined across the higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix, although chances will increase across portions of the lower deserts during the first half of the week.

A warming trend is expected during the upcoming week with temperatures warming several degrees above normal, leading to areas of major to locally extreme heat risk to develop during the middle to latter portions of the week.

