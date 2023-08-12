Possible thunderstorms in higher terrain areas

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm activity is expected to remain primarily in higher terrain areas north and east of phoenix over the next couple of days.

An uptick in thunderstorm activity is anticipated for early next week.

Temperatures will continue to be generally at or above normal going into the middle of next week, with major to extreme heat risk developing through the middle to latter portions of next week.

