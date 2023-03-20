FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain coming soon along with more winds through the week
Rain chances coming for the Desert Southwest along with gusty conditions over the next seven days
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions will continue through today with considerable cloud cover and temps remaining below normal.
A potent storm system will impact the region beginning Tuesday, brining rainfall with long term flooding impacts, breezy to windy conditions, and continued below-normal temperatures.
A drying trend is expected for the latter half of this week, but temperatures should continue to run well- below normal.