FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain coming soon along with more winds through the week

A drying trend is expected for the latter half of this week, but temperatures should continue to run well- below normal.

A potent storm system will impact the region beginning Tuesday, brining rainfall with long term flooding impacts, breezy to windy conditions, and continued below-normal temperatures.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions will continue through today with considerable cloud cover and temps remaining below normal.

