Skip to Content
Weather
By
Published 3:52 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain coming soon along with more winds through the week

KYMA

Rain chances coming for the Desert Southwest along with gusty conditions over the next seven days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions will continue through today with considerable cloud cover and temps remaining below normal.

A potent storm system will impact the region beginning Tuesday, brining rainfall with long term flooding impacts, breezy to windy conditions, and continued below-normal temperatures.

A drying trend is expected for the latter half of this week, but temperatures should continue to run well- below normal.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content