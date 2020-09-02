Very humid conditions before an Excessive Heat Watch this weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Increased humidity will enter Yuma County before another high pressure system will bring an Excessive Heat Watch beginning Friday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures near the seasonal normal will warm significantly during the latter half of the week with readings returning to above seasonal normal levels, and closer to record territory over the weekend.

Humidity levels will remain around 56% in the morning hours and decreasing to 27% in the late afternoon.

Highest humidity levels will be in the early morning hours from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. at around 72%.

Today, sunny conditions will prevail with highs reaching 105 degrees. Wind will be coming from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear skies are expected, with a low around 86. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south southeast after midnight.