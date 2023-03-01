Virginia governor orders review of AP course

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered the state's education secretary to review the college board's new advanced placement course on African-American studies.

This comes after fellow Republican Florida Governor Ron Desantis called into question the course's curriculum, and the college board responded by making some changes.

When Youngkin ran for governor in 2021, he campaigned on issues such as parental rights and opposing critical race theory even though it was not taught in Virginia's schools.

A former education secretary in Virginia said even if Youngkin does not like the AP course he does not have the authority to ban it.

That's because, in states like Virginia, those decisions are made by local school boards and individual schools themselves, not the state government.