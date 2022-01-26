Skip to Content
SAT shifting to online only starting in 2024

(KYMA, KECY) - The Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) college admissions test is shifting to online only starting in 2024.

College board officials say the digital test will be easier to take.

Other changes include letting test takers use calculators for the math section and shortening the test from three hours to two with more time per question.

Students must still sit for the exam in a school or in a test center with a proctor present.

They cannot take the test at home.

