Skip to Content
Video

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking widespread rain for the first day of February

By
today at 2:05 PM
Published 1:46 PM

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY is in effect through TODAY for moderate to even heavy rain on-and-off throughout the day, which could lead to flooding in our area.

The atmospheric river is set up as a narrow band of extreme moisture, which is funneled into the Desert Southwest and is brining significant rainfall to area today.

We received measurable rain across both Yuma and Imperial Counties. Most areas did received over a tenth of inch some areas did receive a little over a half of an inch.

Take a look below at our latest rain totals from today.

By Friday, we can expect breezy to windy conditions to take over as strong westerly winds will impact the Desert Southwest with gusts 20-35 MPH.

Gustier winds will be further west.

A cold front also moves in today which will drop our temperatures well below normal with highs in the 60s.

After a brief We will have a brief period of drier conditions for the weekend, but another weather system is expected to bring widespread rainfall early next week.

Article Topic Follows: Video

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content