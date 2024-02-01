FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY: Tracking widespread rain for the first day of February

A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY is in effect through TODAY for moderate to even heavy rain on-and-off throughout the day, which could lead to flooding in our area.

The atmospheric river is set up as a narrow band of extreme moisture, which is funneled into the Desert Southwest and is brining significant rainfall to area today.

We received measurable rain across both Yuma and Imperial Counties. Most areas did received over a tenth of inch some areas did receive a little over a half of an inch.

Take a look below at our latest rain totals from today.

By Friday, we can expect breezy to windy conditions to take over as strong westerly winds will impact the Desert Southwest with gusts 20-35 MPH.

Gustier winds will be further west.

A cold front also moves in today which will drop our temperatures well below normal with highs in the 60s.

After a brief We will have a brief period of drier conditions for the weekend, but another weather system is expected to bring widespread rainfall early next week.