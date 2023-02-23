San Luis baseball opens season with sweep of Imperial in Lefty Martin Invitational

Two tight games end in Sidewinder wins, including comeback walk-off in game two

SAN LUIS, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In the blink of an eye, the spring sports season has arrived - culminating in many desert southwest schools hitting the diamond to open the 2023 season.

For San Luis, it took a cancellation on Wednesday to open the door for their home-opening double-header with Imperial on Thursday as part of the 4th Annual Lefty Martin Invitational.

After using two arms to close out the first game in a 4-3 win, Santiago Zepeda took the mound for the Sidewinders in game two. On the other side, Carter Tucker got the ball for the Tigers.

The Tigers struck quickly after a first-pitch double from Christopher Tiernan to lead-off the game. He would advance on a Humberto Martinez bunt, and then driven on by an Angel Barron RBI single.

The Sidewinders would answer in the bottom half of the second on an RBI groundout from Zaid Cardenas to score Alejandro Vanegas.

Three runs from the Tigers in the 4th inning put them back in front before the Sidewinders came back with two in the bottom half.

And then late inning magic struck for the Sidewinders - scoring two in the bottom of the 7th inning - ending in a pinch-hit RBI hit from Diego Angulo to give San Luis the sweep.