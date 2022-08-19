Children will be eligible for new covid booster

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - The FDA says children will have access to the new covid-19 boosters coming this fall.

The agency says the updated boosters will protect people from the new strains of the virus will be available by September...

There will be doses for adults and children.

The f-d-a has not said what ages would be eligible for the boosters... Or how long kids would need to wait since their last booster to get the new shots.

The FDA say those details are still being worked out.

health officials note a decline in the number of new covid-19 cases and deaths reported across the world.

The world health organization says reported covid cases dropped 24-percent between last week and the week before.