Gm vehicles $1500 option now mandatory purchase

Get ready to drop an extra 15 hundred bucks if you buy a new general motors vehicle.

The manufacturer is now making a 3-year subscription to "on-star standard."

 the service known for offering navigation services... And helping to locate stolen vehicles.

For a while now, this feature was already installed.

But... Subscribing to the service was optional.

New vehicles still list it as an option... And buyers can opt out of it.

However... They'll still have to pay the 15-hundred dollar  fee.

The company says it views the service as a big revenue driver.

