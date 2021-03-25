NFL player, Phoenix man stop sexual assault

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - New England Patriots offensive tackle, Justin Herron, and local resident, Murray Rodgers, received the "Outstanding Service" award by the Tempe Police Department on Wednesday.

The two received the award due to their actions in Kiwanis Park on Saturday to save a 71-year-old woman from a sexual assault.

Police say the suspect, Kevin Caballero, threw the woman to the ground and tried to take off her pants. That was before Herron and Rogers stepped in and detained the suspect and getting the victim away.

Herron was doing a light workout in the park when he heard the victim screaming. Rogers was at the park reserving a spot for his daughter's birthday party when he intervened.

"It was a crazy experience," Herron said. "Something that I never dreamed I thought I would see...In that moment, I was in shock. It was 11 a.m., not one cloud in the sky and in a very open field. The fact that it happened there at that time was just very shocking."

Police say Caballero was charged with kidnapping and attempt to commit sexual assault.