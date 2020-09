Video

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Staff Sergeant (Staff Sgt.) Melvin Bullard is the Pack Operations non-commissioned officer in charge and a test parachutist for the Army Test for the Airborne Test Force at Yuma Proving Ground.

Bullard is originally from Marion, South Carolina, and enlisted in the Army in 2013.

His hobbies include watching movies, exercising, and attending sporting events.

He is married to his wife of seven years and they have three sons.