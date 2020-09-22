Senate Candidate Mark Kelly Addresses Yuma County Voters

Video

The nominee for a Supreme Court Justice should be left up to the President elected, Kelly said during his interview.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Senate Candidate Mark Kelly spoke with KYMA Evening News Anchor Brandon Mejia Tuesday to discuss the upcoming election between the former Navy man and U.S. Senator Martha McSally.

In the exclusive KYMA interview, Kelly discusses his approach to the COVID-19 response for safety, the economy, and unemployment.

Kelly discusses how he sees border security in the 21st century and explains his approach to limit the drugs pouring in from Mexico and how he would help curb illegal immigration if elected.

Kelly, a former astronaut and Navy man , says he stands with the right to bear arms but wants legislation that can stop children from gun violence in our nation.

During the interview he also discussed his views on the Trump Administration willingness to fill the seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court.

KYMA is working to conduct a similar interview with his opponent Sen. Martha McSally.