New swine flu virus with ‘pandemic potential’ found in China

(KYMA, KECY) - Scientists say a new strain of the H1N1 swine flu virus is spreading in workers on pig farms in China and should be “urgently” controlled to avoid another pandemic.

Scientists say G4 EA H1N1, which is the name of the new virus, could grow and multiply in human airways.

The New York Times reports the strain has been common on China’s pig farms since 2016.

So far, it has infected some people without causing disease, but health experts warn that could change.