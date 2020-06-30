NFL punishes Patriots for illegal filming, strips third-round pick in 2021 draft

Video

(KYMA, KECY) - The Patriots will be disciplined for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during a December 2019 game between the Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.

According to NFL spokesman Michael Signora, the Patriots have been fined $1.1 million and will lose a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The organization’s production crews will also not be allowed to shoot any games during the 2020 season, and senior club officials will have mandatory training on league operation and game policies.