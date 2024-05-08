Charges against YouTuber and social media influencer Kai Cenat dropped

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A streamer and YouTuber who was accused of inciting a riot after a crowd of thousands of his followers erupted in chaos in Manhattan last summer will not faces charges for the mayhem that ensued as a result of a giveaway.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Tuesday night that they would not prosecute 22-year-old social media influencer Kai Cenat for the madness that devolved at Union Square on August 4, 2023.

Two others, Denzel Dennis and Muktar Din, will also not face prosecution for their roles in the riot that turned violent.

The DA's Office said that cenat had already paid $55,000 in restitution, and the other two had each paid just over $1,000 each as well.

Cenat also posted a lengthy apology on his Snapchat account, which would be reposted by Dennis and Din. He also offered an apology to his followers who went to the event and did not act out, saying it was "never my intent for it to get so out of hand."

The DA's Office said the case would be officially dismissed after that apology was on social media for a full 24 hours.

Prosecutors also said none of the trio had any new arrests since the incident.