Three Southern California churches sue governor over coronavirus restrictions

(CNN) - Three pastors are suing California officials over directives that have prevented worshipers from attending church service during the coronavirus pandemic.

To curb the spread of coronavirus, many states have instituted orders prohibiting large group meetings. Some states have applied those orders to religious gatherings.

The suit filed Monday in the US District Court for the Central District of California argues that state officials abused their power and used the pandemic to deprive Californians of "fundamental rights protected by the U.S. and California Constitutions, including freedom of religion, speech, and assembly, and due process and equal protection under the law."

The suit was filed by the Dhillon Law Group -- which is led by Republican Party official Harmeet Dhillon -- on behalf of four plaintiffs, three of whom are pastors and one of whom is a church member.

The defendants include Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as State Attorney General Xavier Becerra and a number of Riverside and San Bernardino county officials, including the sheriffs and health officers.