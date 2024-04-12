Skip to Content
Cooking with Chef Lucy – Lentil Salad & Walnuts

By
today at 7:03 PM
Published 7:44 PM

Tired of making the same thing and need a new recipe? Chef Lucy has you covered

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with TopMealz explains how to make a healthy salad with cooked lentils.

It is perfect for making ahead for lunch! It's a good source of iron & B vitamins, cholesterol free, high fiber and low fat. 

Ingredients:

  •  cup dry brown lentils
  • 1 bay leaf​
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme​
  • 1 cup finely diced carrots​
  • 1/3 cup finely diced celery​
  • 1/4 cup finely diced ​
  • red bell pepper​
  • 1/4 cup finely diced red onion​
  • 1/4 cup minced parsley​
  • 1 clove garlic, minced​
  • 1/2 cup diced cucumber ​
  • 5 tbsp lemon juice​
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil​
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt​
  • fresh ground black pepper​
  • ¼ cup walnuts ​

Instructions:

  • In a medium saucepan combine lentils, bay leaf, and thyme.​
  • Add enough water to cover by 1 inch.​
  • Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer uncovered until lentils are tender but not mushy, about 16 to 20 minutes.​
  • Drain lentils and discard bay leaf and thyme.​
  • Place in a large bowl with carrots, celery, red pepper, red onion, parsley, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper.​
  • Toss to combine and serve chilled or room temperature.​
  • Garnish with Chopped walnuts ​

Cals: 181 Protein:10 Carbs: 29.5 Fat:3.5

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

