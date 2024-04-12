Cooking with Chef Lucy – Lentil Salad & Walnuts
Tired of making the same thing and need a new recipe? Chef Lucy has you covered
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy with TopMealz explains how to make a healthy salad with cooked lentils.
It is perfect for making ahead for lunch! It's a good source of iron & B vitamins, cholesterol free, high fiber and low fat.
Ingredients:
- cup dry brown lentils
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 cup finely diced carrots
- 1/3 cup finely diced celery
- 1/4 cup finely diced
- red bell pepper
- 1/4 cup finely diced red onion
- 1/4 cup minced parsley
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup diced cucumber
- 5 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- fresh ground black pepper
- ¼ cup walnuts
Instructions:
- In a medium saucepan combine lentils, bay leaf, and thyme.
- Add enough water to cover by 1 inch.
- Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer uncovered until lentils are tender but not mushy, about 16 to 20 minutes.
- Drain lentils and discard bay leaf and thyme.
- Place in a large bowl with carrots, celery, red pepper, red onion, parsley, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Toss to combine and serve chilled or room temperature.
- Garnish with Chopped walnuts
Cals: 181 Protein:10 Carbs: 29.5 Fat:3.5