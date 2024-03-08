Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cauliflower Cream
Need a recipe using cauliflower? Look no further! Chef Lucy has you covered
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy from TopMealz demonstrates how to make delicious cauliflower cream served with garlic and sage, topped with toasted walnut crumble.
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion (about 1 cup) diced
- 3 cloves garlic-rough chopped
- 1/2 head cauliflower- cut into small (about 4 cups)
- 2 cups veggie stock
Instructions:
- In a saucepan sauté onions with olive oil over medium heat until tender and golden, about 4-5 minutes. Continue. Add garlic and sauté for 3 more minutes.
- Add diced cauliflower (remember the smaller you cut these, the faster this will cook) veggie stock, salt and fresh sage. Give a stir. The liquid will not cover the cauliflower at first, but don’t worry it will steam. Bring to a boil, cover, turn heat to medium low and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until cauliflower is very tender.
- Blend in batches, for 30 seconds, until very smooth and silky —remember, you don’t want to fill up a blender with hot liquid, or you will have a soup explosion — so blend in small batches, less than half full, with the lid covered with a kitchen towel and hold down firmly with one hand when you start the blender.
- Return the creamy smooth soup to the pot, over low heat, and stir in the sour cream. Add pepper and adjust the salt.