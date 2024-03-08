Skip to Content
Top Mealz

Cooking with Chef Lucy – Cauliflower Cream

By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 6:20 PM

Need a recipe using cauliflower? Look no further! Chef Lucy has you covered

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Chef Lucy from TopMealz demonstrates how to make delicious cauliflower cream served with garlic and sage, topped with toasted walnut crumble.​

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoon olive oil​
  • 1 onion (about 1 cup) diced
  • 3 cloves garlic-rough chopped​
  • 1/2 head cauliflower- cut into small (about 4 cups)​
  • 2 cups veggie stock​

Instructions:

  • In a saucepan sauté onions with olive oil over medium heat until tender and golden, about 4-5 minutes. Continue. Add garlic and sauté for 3 more minutes.​
  • Add diced cauliflower (remember the smaller you cut these, the faster this will cook) veggie stock, salt and fresh sage. Give a stir. The liquid will not cover the cauliflower at first, but don’t worry it will steam. Bring to a boil, cover, turn heat to medium low and simmer for 10-15 minutes, until cauliflower is very tender.​
  • Blend in batches, for 30 seconds, until very smooth and silky —remember, you don’t want to fill up a blender with hot liquid, or you will have a soup explosion — so blend in small batches, less than half full, with the lid covered with a kitchen towel and hold down firmly with one hand when you start the blender. ​
  • Return the creamy smooth soup to the pot, over low heat, and stir in the sour cream. Add pepper and adjust the salt.​

Article Topic Follows: Top Mealz

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Vanessa Gongora

Vanessa Gongora joined the KYMA team in 2022 and is the anchor/producer for CBS at 4 p.m.

You can contact her with story ideas at vanessa.gongora@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content