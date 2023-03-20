Finland is the world’s happiest country for the sixth year in a row!

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - If you're looking to put a smile on your face, maybe head over to Finland!

For the sixth year in row, Finland is the world's happiest country.

That's according to World Happiness Report rankings based on data from the Gallup World Poll for 2023.

In life expectancy, social support systems, corruption rates, generosity, and overall freedoms Finland topped other countries.

Other top nations included Finland's nordic neighbors, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden and Norway.

Israel also moved up five spots to number four.

The U.S. came in at number 15 and the U.K. at number 19.

On the opposite end, Afghanistan and Lebanon ranked the lowest for happiest nations.