Skip to Content
Yuma County

2024 Visual Storytelling Contest begins

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
today at 5:54 PM
Published 6:00 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Win the opportunity to get published!

Imaginary Friends Design Studios started its annual Visual Storyteller Contest.

Winners of the contest will receive professional feedback and have their graphic novels published.

The contest provides a platform for local creators to present their skills and categories include junior, expert, collaborator, and out-of-town.

"Ultimately, come up with a book that would be for sale to the public and it would also educate the winners on the steps of putting together a book so they'd have that idea and then they would actually get most of the proceeds… I really enjoy seeing the creativity that these people have. We have such amazing artistic talent here in Yuma," said Jon Perry, founder of Imaginary Friends Design Studios.

Registration is free and closes on September 2.

To enter, visit https://neversee.me/visual-storyteller-contest/.

Article Topic Follows: Yuma County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content