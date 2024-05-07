2024 Visual Storytelling Contest begins

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Win the opportunity to get published!

Imaginary Friends Design Studios started its annual Visual Storyteller Contest.

Winners of the contest will receive professional feedback and have their graphic novels published.

The contest provides a platform for local creators to present their skills and categories include junior, expert, collaborator, and out-of-town.

"Ultimately, come up with a book that would be for sale to the public and it would also educate the winners on the steps of putting together a book so they'd have that idea and then they would actually get most of the proceeds… I really enjoy seeing the creativity that these people have. We have such amazing artistic talent here in Yuma," said Jon Perry, founder of Imaginary Friends Design Studios.

Registration is free and closes on September 2.

To enter, visit https://neversee.me/visual-storyteller-contest/.