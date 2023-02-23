Skip to Content
FDA’s new guidance on plant-based milk labels

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Oat milk, almond milk, soy milk and who knows what's next?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is concerned with making sure consumers know what is actually in milk alternatives.

The agency issued draft guidance Wednesday that recommends including a nutrient statement on such products, on how they compare to dairy milk.

An example might be something like "Contains lower amounts of Vitamin D and calcium than milk."

The FDA has been working on improving the information on milk alternatives since 2018.

