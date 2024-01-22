Skip to Content
Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared K. Stone

Today we honor and thank U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared K. Stone for his service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jared K. Stone, commanding officer at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma.

He handed out awards to members of the Civilian Employee Welfare Recreation Association (CEWRA) at the installation on Nov. 1, 2023.

This event was hosted by the civilian human resources office in partnership with CEWRA to recognize and show appreciation to civilian employees on the air station.

Thank you for your service.

