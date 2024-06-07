Skip to Content
Making A Difference

Amberly’s Place gifts travel packages to this year’s winners of its “Week in Paradise” Giveaway

Manoah Tuiasosopo
today at 2:42 PM
Published 2:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Amberly's Place gifted travel packages to this year's winners of its "Week in Paradise" Giveaway.

Amberly's Place says this is its longest-standing and most successful fundraiser.

The winners won trips to Colorado, San Diego, and Hawaii.

They sold over 5,000 tickets at $10 and say every purchase empowers the individuals they serve.

"My favorite part of all of this has much to do with the reminder of the generosity and support that we have in our community, every year our community rallies and helps us with this fundraiser and continues to make it a success," says Tori Bourguinon, the Executive Director at Amberly's Place.

Amberly's Place is a local family advocacy center that helps victims of abuse and serves over 3,000 victims of abuse annually.

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

