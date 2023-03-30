Hunter’s Army raising funds for cancer patients

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit organization needs your support to help more families fighting cancer.

The Hunter's Army will have a fundraiser this weekend.

All proceeds will go to families with local children battling cancer.

"We have car club coming motorcycle clubs bicycle clubs we'll have our first responders, sheriff's department will be fingerprinting kids, live music with Oscar Chavez, we got a lot of raffles silent auction live auction," said Dan Michaels from FTS Automotive.

"This event on Saturday will help us because we meet these families where they are in their fight and we find ways to substantially help them usually with income replacement or living expenses just to try to make it easier with their fight," said Andrea Priest from Hunter's Army.

The event will be on Saturday, April 1 at Britain's Farm Chuckwagon from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.