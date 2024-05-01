Come par-tee at the 25th Annual John Boemer Golf Tournament to benefit a local non-profit

All social putterflies invited to support the Arizona's Children Association

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) is excited to announce the 25th Annual John Boemer Golf Tournament at the Yuma Golf & Country Club on Saturday, May 4.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m. and the shotgun start is at 8 a.m.

The non-profit organization has no more slots open to play but is still inviting the community to come out and support by giving donations and to enjoy the event.

Emilia Cortez, AzCa development director said John Boemer was a legendary leader in the Yuma community.

"A legacy board member here in Yuma County for Arizona's Children in 1998. He was a huge, inspiring community influence within the industry and organizations," explained Cortez. "The stories that I hear of how he supported a lot of seed money for people wanting to do their own local business, he supported by giving them loans and things like that."

All of the proceeds raised goes right to AzCa so they can continue helping Yuma children and families receiving services.

"Right here in Yuma, we kind of fund three strands. Parent education to help those parents, not just in the foster care world, but in other amenities to being a new parent or even a grandparent to kind of give them the education of establishing early childhood for these kids, as well as our kinship," described Cortez. "Our kinship program that we have currently, which is family members that host these children that are blood related to them. And then of course our foster care. Our foster care is our number one thread that we support here in Yuma County."

Since 1998, these tournaments have raised more than $800,000 and they hope to hit $1 million soon.

There will be 36 teams participating this year.

The 1st place winner gets $1,000, 2nd place gets $700, and third place is $300.

There will also be a raffle with wonderful prizes.

"We have electric coolers. We have a beautiful tennis bracelet that's valued at $500. It is beautiful. And then we do have other things that we kind of grouped together to make pool party fun kits and things like that," said Cortez. "But also, we know that Mother's Day is around the corner so let's make it easy for these gentlemen that are playing or golfettes that are playing, so they can buy something for their mother."

Cortez said seeing the Yuma community rally together to support a wonderful cause is amazing and un-fore-gettable.

"It's such a magical feeling to see how it's bloomed and it comes into fruition to all the community partners, how they make sure that they want to be part of it," continued Cortez. "It was so easy for us to host our silver year, our 25th year, but we're hoping to get to that gold so we will be getting there."

Once again, Saturday, May 4, support and give back to Arizona's Children Association at the 25th annual John Boemer Golf Tournament beginning at 7 a.m. at the Yuma Golf & Country Club.

No ifs, ands, or putts.