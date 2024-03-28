Skip to Content
The Good Stuff

Community donates to the Humane Society of Yuma

HSOY
By
today at 4:52 PM
Published 5:08 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group from Country Roads RV Resort donated $2,305 to the Humane Society of Yuma.

According to the group, the donations are tips from Country Roads' resident bands such as, 'The Feral Kats,' and 'Steel N Hearts.'

Including donations from the Fireman's Feast Saturday Breakfasts and concert concession stand tips.

Country Roads' bands will work with the Humane Society of Yuma in the Fall to put on a parking lot concert at the shelter.

This is to help raise funds for their spay/neuter program.

If you like old Rock n' Roll, Country, or Bluegrass, watch out for the upcoming concert!

The group says, "we are very proud of our community and their love and commitment to the well-being of our furry friends."

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

