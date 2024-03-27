Have an egg-cellent Easter by egg hunting for a good cause

Grab your kids and enter an Easter egg hunt to benefit the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 3rd Annual Yuma Child Burn Survivors Easter Egg Hunt is set for Saturday Mar. 30 at Yuma Catholic High School.

Local sponsors of the event include Yuma Southwest Contractors Association, Kortnee Garcia with Gateway Mortgage, and realtor Amanda Rios with the Agency.

The registration fee is $5 per child egg hunting and $3 per non egg hunter.

Check-in is from 9:30-10:15 a.m. and the egg hunt takes off at 10:30 a.m.

100% of proceeds will go to the Yuma Child Burn Survivors Foundation that helps children attend burn camp.

Children ages 1-8 can participate in the hunt.

Felly Ricci, event coordinator, initiated the egg hunt and says she loves the outcome.

"I learned through Kortnee Garcia, the Yuma Child Burn Survivors. I have a very big love for Easter and egg hunting, so Kortnee and I collabed together. She had burn survivors, I had an egg hunt. Let's put it together and make a fun day out of it," says Ricci.

Ricci says it's amazing to see the children flourish after suffering the absolute worst trauma.

"I see them so happy when they come to our events and thriving like okay, we helped them," explains Ricci. "Like burn camp actually really helps these children. So when they come to our events and get so excited to go to all these things, I get happy. It makes me happy to see them thriving, growing and doing what they want to do with the help of burn camp."

Ricci says there will be about 3,000 eggs filled with candy hidden through the fields for children to hunt and donations are welcome.

"They can drop off candy to donate at my office Gateway Mortgage on 16th Street or down the street at Southwest Contractors as well. The more the merrier," says Garcia.

There will be more than just eggs to enjoy at the event, such as: fire and swat truck tours, goodie bags, bounce houses, music, face painting, games, golden egg prizes and possible water balloons.

Ricci says about $3,000 was raised last year and this year's goal is $6,000.

You can pre-register by scanning the QR code or click here.

Door sales will be cash only.

Have a hoppy and egg-cellent Easter, all while supporting a wonderful cause in the Yuma community.