YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) hosted its first-ever Cyber and I.T. Expo on Thursday.

The event was sponsored by the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) and featured booths from numerous cyber and tech agencies.

They provided demonstrations and showcased new concepts in cybersecurity and tactical technology.

The goal was to promote innovation and provide the latest cybersecurity updates.

"Cyber is like medicine. There's so many different fields under that umbrella so it's constantly changing and you need to have venues like this for cyber professionals, and I.T. professionals to come in and see what's the latest and greatest," said Michael Shivers, President of the NDIA Southwest Region.

YPG said it's constantly updating and innovating its cybersecurity and they plan to make this expo an annual event.